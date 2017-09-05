Thanks to Zac Hunter Shrimpton for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Rochester, Minnesota:

Biggest Pops: Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura

These were the same results from the weekend house shows. Not a full house, not even close, and a lot of kids in the crowd.

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Breezango & The New Day in a Triple Threat. Big E and Kofi Kingston were without Xavier Woods on his birthday

* Aiden English defeated Tye Dillinger

* Zack Ryder, Mojo Rawley and Sami Zayn defeated Erick Rowan and The Ascension

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retained over Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat. Like one of your weekend correspondents said, there were some neat interactions between AJ and Shinsuke

* Naomi and Charlotte Flair defeated Tamina Snuka and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya. Natalya really tries to play the heel but she was over some at times

* Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler. Roode was the top star of the show for us, from the entrance to the crowd reactions to the in-ring work, he stole the show and is ready for the main event

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match. The Singh Brothers interfered but got hit with an RKO along with Jinder after the match. Orton posed and greeted fans at ringside after the win

