- The finals of The Mae Young Classic are now confirmed as the first 8 episodes of the 32-competitor tournament are available for viewing on the WWE Network. The September 12th live finals from Las Vegas will feature Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler for the MYC trophy. The finals will air at 10pm EST on the WWE Network after SmackDown goes off the air that night. The semi-finals saw Shayna defeat Mercedes Martinez and Sane defeat Toni Storm to advance.
- Below are the brackets for the tournament going into the finals:
