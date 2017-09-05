- As noted on last night's WWE RAW, Mark Henry was in Houston, Texas to help with relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey. It appears Henry was helping out at a distribution center and shelter. Above and below are videos of Henry meeting with fellow Texans affected by the storm. He also noted on Twitter that he will be back to WWE soon.

Let's continue to help Houston and turn our attention to Silsbee,Orange,Beaumont ,Port Arthur Tx and the surrounding areas! pic.twitter.com/BARuXhpzAr — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) September 5, 2017

- SmackDown Superstar Sin Cara turns 40 years old today.

- Shelton Benjamin tweeted the following going into tonight's SmackDown from Sioux Falls, South Dakota as he and Chad Gable prepare for their second match together. As noted, Gable and Benjamin debuted their new tag team last Tuesday night with a win over The Ascension.

