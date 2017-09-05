- As seen above, Sasha Banks is featured in the latest WWE SuperCard Season 3 Confessional teaser.
- Sunday's WWE live event in Cedar Falls, Iowa was a hot topic on Twitter due to photos of the small crowd. Our correspondent estimated 1,000 - 1,400 fans to be in attendance. You can see crowd photos from the blue brand event at the McLeod Center below:
#WWECedarFalls just got GLORIOUS!!! pic.twitter.com/d9YNqHBH4a— Dustin Smothers (@SmoHawk) September 4, 2017
Styles vs Nakamura vs Corbin. One of these things is not like the other! #WWECedarFalls pic.twitter.com/ggH1PT6swV— Dustin Smothers (@SmoHawk) September 4, 2017
We've got a Luke Harper sighting! He is out to take on the Ascension! #WWECedarFalls pic.twitter.com/V2TvHpsBkb— Dustin Smothers (@SmoHawk) September 4, 2017
Great event last night in the McLeod Center!Glad to have WWE Live back!Thanks to a great staff for making this event awesome!#WWECedarFalls pic.twitter.com/o8tSJp5PMe— Brooke C-Sidebotham (@Brooke_C_S) September 4, 2017
