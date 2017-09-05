- WWE referee Dan Engler has resumed the "#REFolution" YouTube series that he started back in December. Above is the latest entry, featuring Dan's visit to Niagara Cave in Harmony, Minnesota ahead of last night's SmackDown live event in Rochester, MN.
- As noted, Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt is now official for the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view from Los Angeles. Balor tweeted the following after the segment with Wyatt on last night's RAW:
I don't RUN from my Demons,— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) September 5, 2017
Because SOMETIME I become them..
Bray wants to go Man vs Man??
Let's Dance #NoMercy
