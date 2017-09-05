- WWE referee Dan Engler has resumed the "#REFolution" YouTube series that he started back in December. Above is the latest entry, featuring Dan's visit to Niagara Cave in Harmony, Minnesota ahead of last night's SmackDown live event in Rochester, MN.

- WWE has announced that a documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze will premiere on the WWE Network later this month. No word yet on when "Trailblayzer: The Alundra Blayze Story" will debut but we will keep you updated. The former Madusa recently did backstage interviews for The Mae Young Classic and teased on Twitter that she could be doing more backstage TV work for WWE in the future.

- As noted, Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt is now official for the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view from Los Angeles. Balor tweeted the following after the segment with Wyatt on last night's RAW:

I don't RUN from my Demons,

Because SOMETIME I become them..

Bray wants to go Man vs Man??

Let's Dance #NoMercy — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) September 5, 2017

