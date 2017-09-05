- Above is an extra scene from the second season of WWE's Southpaw Regional Wrestling, featuring John Cena's Lance Catamaran character and Chris Jericho's Clint Bobski character.
- SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens tweeted the following praise for Big Show after last night's RAW main event, which saw the WWE veteran lose to Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match. Owens wrote:
One of the very few t-shirts that I bought as a kid and went out of my way to keep...— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) September 5, 2017
Let it be known, @WWETheBigShow is the man. pic.twitter.com/RXKEjLT4nr
