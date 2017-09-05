- WWE posted this video of Triple H offering words of encouragement to an emotional WWE NXT Superstar Bianca Belair after her second-round loss to Kairi Sane in The Mae Young Classic. Belair defeated Sage Beckett in the first round but lost to Sane, who is now set to face Shayna Baszler in the live finals from Las Vegas later this month.
"Based on the DC Comics character "Shazam!" Billy Batson becomes Captain Marvel, the world's mightiest mortal, when he says the magic word "Shazam! The name is an acronym for six gods and heroes of the ancient world as well as their attributes. The wisdom of Solomon, strength of Hercules, stamina of Atlas, power of Zeus, courage of Achilles and speed of Mercury."
The Rock has been rumored to play villain Black Adam in the "Shazam!" movie but recent reports suggest that he would star in a later movie in the series, not the first "Shazam!" film.
- Nia Jax tweeted the following today on best buddy and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, as the two prepare to face off at WWE No Mercy in the Fatal 4 Way with Emma and Sasha Banks:
Listen @AlexaBliss_WWE I love you...I just don't LIKE you very much right now ??????. #Fatal4Way #NoMercy pic.twitter.com/M3PgGYBHQW— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) September 5, 2017
