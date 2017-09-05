A video package showcasing the advancement of Abbey Laith, Piper Niven, Mercedes Martinez and Kairi Sane kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Jim Ross and Lita check in on commentary. Rhonda Rousey and Jessamyn Duke are shown arriving earlier in the night to support Shayna Baszler.

A video package is shown of Toni Storm and Lacey Evans. Toni Storm and Lacey Evans make their entrances.

Lacey Evans vs. Toni Storm

The lock up. Evans briefly locks in a wrist-lock on Storm. Storm locks in a headlock on Evans. Evans gets out of it. Evans locks in a headlock on Storm. Storm sends Evans to the ropes. Evans hits a shoulder block on Storm. Storm kicks Evans. Storm hits a pair of hip attacks on Evans. Evans rolls Storm up for a two count. Evans strikes Storm before pinning her for another two count. Evans sends Storm to the corner. Evans goes to the ring apron. Evans slams Storm's head off the top turnbuckle before kicking her in the back. Evans hits a leg sweep on Storm. Evans hits an elbow drop from the ring apron into the ring on Storm. Evans pins Storm for a two count. Evans slams Storm's head off the top turnbuckle. Evans catches Storm's leg during a kick attempt. Evans takes Storm to the mat and pins her for another two count. Evans briefly locks in a modified arm-lock on Storm. Storm connects with a knee strike to the head of Evans. Storm hits several forearms on Evans. Storm sends Evans to the corner. Storm hits a Back-Stabber on Evans. Storm hits a running hip attack on Evans in the corner. Storm hits a modified suplex on Evans. Storm rolls Evans up for a two count. Evans kicks Storm before hitting a neck-breaker. Evans goes for a backward rolling splash, Storm gets her knees up. Storm hits her Strong Zero pile-driver finisher. Storm pins Evans for the win.

Winner: Toni Storm

A video package is shown of Mia Yim and Shayna Baszler. Mia Yim and Shayna Baszler make their entrances.

Mia Yim vs. Shayna Baszler

They exchange kicks. Yim rolls Baszler up for a one count. Yim hits a modified head-scissors on Baszler. Baszler rolls out of the ring. Yim hits a Suicide Dive to the outside on Baszler. Yim rolls Baszler back into the ring and pins her for a two count. Yim kicks Baszler. Baszler takes Yim down to the mat. Baszler briefly locks in a modified leg lock on Yim. Baszler hits a pair of modified suplexes on Yim. Baszler pins Yim for a two count. Baszler runs towards Yim in the corner, Yim gets her boots up. Yim briefly locks in the Tarantula on Baszler. Yim hits a Cannonball on Baszler in the corner. Yim pins Baszler for a two count. Baszler locks in a leg lock on Yim, Yim gets to the ropes. Baszler kicks Yim several times. Yim clotheslines Baszler. Yim strikes Baszler. Yim connects with a Pele Kick to Baszler. Yim pins Baszler for a two count. Yim runs towards Baszler. Baszler connects with a knee strike to Yim. Baszler pins Yim for a two count. Yim hits a German Suplex on Baszler before pinning her for a two count. Baszler locks in an ankle lock on Yim. Yim kicks Baszler. Baszler kicks Yim several times. Yim catches Baszler's leg during a kick attempt. Yim hits a Sit-Out Powerbomb on Baszler. Yim pins Baszler for a two count. Baszler ascends the turnbuckle. Yim goes for a 450 Splash from off the top rope, Baszler catches her on the mat. Baszler locks in a Rear Naked Choke on Yim. Yim taps out.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

Baszler celebrates with Ronda Rousey and her friends at ringside before having a brief standoff with Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at ringside as well.

A video package is shown of Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai. Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai make their entrances.

Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai

They lock up. They exchange wrist-locks. Ripley locks in a headlock on Kai. Kai eventually hits a pair of arm-drags on Ripley. Make hits a dropkick on Ripley. Kai hits a snapmare on Ripley before kicking her in the back. Kai connects with a running kick on Ripley. Kai pins Ripley for a two count. Ripley runs towards Kai, Kai flips her over the top rope to ringside. Kai goes to the apron. Ripley slams Kai's face into the apron. Ripley sends Kai back into the ring before pinning her for a two count. Ripley eventually sends Kai to the corner. Kai rolls Ripley up for a two count. Ripley attempts to lock in a Full Nelson Lock, Kai kicks her in the face. Kai hits a pair of dropkicks on Ripley. Kai connects with a running kick to the face of Ripley in the corner. Kai pins Ripley for a two count. Ripley kicks Kai before hitting a Northern Lights Suplex on her. Ripley pins Kai for a two count. Ripley lifts Kai onto the top turnbuckle. Ripley attempts a superplex. Kai strikes Ripley, setting Ripley up in a tree-of-woe position. Kai double stomps Ripley from off the top turnbuckle. Kai pins Ripley for the win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

A video package is shown of Nicole Savoy and Candice LeRae. Candice LeRae and Nicole Savoy make their entrances.

Candice LeRae vs. Nicole Savoy

They lock up. Savoy hits a modified arm-drag on LeRae. Savoy briefly locks in an arm-lock on LeRae. Savoy strikes LeRae. Savoy sends LeRae to the corner. LeRae dodges an attack attempt by Savoy in the corner. LeRae hits an Inverted DDT from off the second rope on Savoy before pinning her for a one count. LeRae hits a Jawbreaker on Savoy. Savoy hits a Back-Suplex on LeRae. Savoy pins LeRae for a two count. Savoy hits another Back-Suplex on LeRae. LeRae eventually elbows Savoy in the face after an exchange of submissions. LeRae hits a double knee face-breaker on Savoy. Savoy runs towards LeRae in the corner, LeRae connects with a boot to the face. Savoy pulls LeRae's leg out from under her on the second rope, causing LeRae to hit her neck on the top turnbuckle. Savoy pins LeRae for a two count. Savoy hits a pair of suplexes on LeRae. Savoy goes for a cross arm-breaker on LeRae. LeRae kicks Savoy several times. Savoy German Suplexes LeRae. Savoy pins LeRae for a two count. LeRae eventually kicks Savoy in the face. Savoy drives LeRae into the corner. Savoy sends LeRae into the opposite corner. Savoy connects with a forearm to LeRae. Savoy lifts LeRae onto the top turnbuckle. Savoy goes for a superplex, LeRae strikes Savoy. LeRae hits her Wild Ride neck-breaker finisher from off the turnbuckle. LeRae pins Savoy for the win.

Winner: Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae hugs her husband Johnny Gargano at ringside after the match. Candice LeRae celebrates in the ring to close the show.

