- Thursday's GFW Impact will feature the return of DJ Z. This is his first GFW match since suffering a serious injury while wrestling for the Crash promotion in Mexico this past April. GFW posted this teaser for the return.

- Below is the first look at the new logo for GFW's Bound For Glory pay-per-view, which will air live on November 5th from the Impact Zone in Orlando:

