- Above is the latest WWE 2K18 Dev Spotlight Series video with WWE 2K Creative Director Lynell Jinks detailing the new carry system for the game. WWE 2K18 hits stores on October 17th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
- As noted, Cesaro and Sheamus will get their rematch from RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view from Los Angeles. Rollins tweeted the following on the match today:
.@WWERollins and @TheDeanAmbrose will defend their #RAW #TagTeamTitles against @WWECesaro and @WWESheamus at #WWENoMercy! pic.twitter.com/ckbMiExuTX— WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2017
If you thought Summerslam was legit... https://t.co/qaivoSXqEs— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 5, 2017
