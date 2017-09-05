- Above is the latest WWE 2K18 Dev Spotlight Series video with WWE 2K Creative Director Lynell Jinks detailing the new carry system for the game. WWE 2K18 hits stores on October 17th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

- We've noted how Vince McMahon was hands-on creatively with John Cena and Roman Reigns before their first "war of words" on RAW last week during the No Mercy contract signing. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that despite how Vince is booking the promos between Cena and Reigns, the plan is still to make Reigns the top babyface in the company. This feud with Cena is just the latest step in the years-long attempt at making Reigns the #1 babyface.

- As noted, Cesaro and Sheamus will get their rematch from RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view from Los Angeles. Rollins tweeted the following on the match today:

If you thought Summerslam was legit... https://t.co/qaivoSXqEs — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 5, 2017

