Source: USA Today

Since leaving the WWE, Cody Rhodes has found success in other organizations, most notably winning the Ring Of Honor world title. He has also made a splash overseas, joining the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Rhodes is enjoying his time as a "free agent" bouncing between promotions, but ROH CEO Joe Koff told USA Today he believes Rhodes' home should be with the company where he holds a world championship.

"We love him as our champion and we love how he represents Ring of Honor, but we would like him to be solely Ring of Honor and not wrestling in other places where it has no meaning except to the local promotions, who I have no problem with," Koff said. "But he belongs here. He should be signing here."

Rhodes has made it clear that he has no intentions of signing an exclusive deal with a promotion any time soon. Koff has never been one to stop his wrestlers competing in other promotions, but he did admit that he would prefer if RHodes made a commitment to ROH.

"With each week that passes that he's part of Ring of Honor, I think Cody realizes this is really where he needs to be and solely be here. I'm hopeful for that," Koff said. "He has been nothing but a great champion and a great voice for us. It does bother me a little bit that he is still wrestling in those other promotions. Just to be clear, this is not something he'll read for the first time. He knows my feelings."

Koff also commented on the upcoming Global Wars tour, which will feature a rare U.S. appearance for Kenny Omega. Omega is the current IWGP United States Champion in NJPW, and Koff said he's hopeful that Omega will make a title defense when he comes to Chicago on Oct. 15.

"We defend our belts over there," Koff said. "I would expect they would defend their belt over here. We have a terrific relationship with New Japan. It's very symbiotic. We wrestle in the same style; we book in the same way. I would think at some point it could be defended here if they're wrestling on one of our tours. That would be fantastic."

@KOllomani contributed to this article. Follow Doric Sam on Twitter at @doricsam83.