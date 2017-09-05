- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Omaha.

WWE has confirmed that new episodes of the "Story Time" animated series will be coming to the WWE Network later this month. No word yet on when the second season will premiere but we will keep you updated. There will be a live stream marathon of the first season on Thursday from 8pm EST until 10:15pm EST. The marathon will then repeat on Sunday at 6pm EST.

- KFC posted this video of several WWE Superstars trying out for the role of The Colonel, which went to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at SummerSlam. The video features Enzo Amore, Dolph Ziggler, R-Truth, Goldust, Becky Lynch, Mojo Rawley, Big Show and Heath Slater, plus footage of HBK at SummerSlam.

The title belongs to Colonel Sanders. pic.twitter.com/8RpMrlNOPI — KFC (@kfc) August 31, 2017

