- John Cena's theme song is being used in a new commercial for the 2018 Toyota Camry. You can watch it in the video above.

- At last night's RAW, WWE announced that they will be returning to Omaha with an NXT live event at the Ralston Arena on Saturday, October 28th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 8th. (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader "Finalnight").

- As noted, Rusev and Lana are in Bulgaria to apparently film material for Total Divas. Over the weekend, Lana posted videos of herself in a bikini while milking a cow and climbing a giant haystack. She posted the videos below today or herself in another bikini chopping wood while in Bulgaria:

She also posted this video last night of herself shepherding livestock:

