As noted, GFW announced today that Jeff Jarrett is taking an indefinite leave of absence from his position as Chief Creative Officer as he needs to focus on personal matters.
On a related note, there had been plans for Jarrett to wrestle Alberto El Patron at the GFW Bound For Glory pay-per-view in November but that match may be off now.
For those who missed it in our earlier post, below is the full statement from GFW and a tweet that Jarrett made early this morning:
GFW Update
Effective immediately, Jeff Jarrett is taking an indefinite leave of absence from his position as Chief Creative Officer to focus on personal matters. Jeff will be available on a consultative basis as needed.
Tuesday morning...let's go...super excited about September for @IMPACTWRESTLING @GFWWrestling ...— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) September 5, 2017
