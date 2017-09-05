Ladies and gentlemen, I finally met this real life 10yr old hero, Jacob O'Connor. He rescued his 2yr old brother after finding him facedown in their pool. I said, not only do I shake hands, but when I meet heroic kids, I give hugs.. now get in here. Despite the fact I looked like 9 ways of hell, battered and bloodied from my scenes, Jacob reluctantly, gave me a hug. ??????. A very special day we had on our #Skyscraper set. #JacobOConnor #Hero

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:59am PDT