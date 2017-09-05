Remember the 10-year-old boy saved his 2-year-old brother from drowning thanks to CPR he learned from watching Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in San Andreas? He was finally able to meet The Rock.

Jacob O'Connor of Roseville, Mich. saw his brother Dylan lying face down in their grandmother's pool and pulled him out and gave him chest compressions. The Rock took notice and invited Jacob and his family to visit him on the set of his new movie Skyscraper. On Tuesday, The Rock posted a photo with Jacob on Instagram:

Ladies and gentlemen, I finally met this real life 10yr old hero, Jacob O'Connor. He rescued his 2yr old brother after finding him facedown in their pool.
I said, not only do I shake hands, but when I meet heroic kids, I give hugs.. now get in here. Despite the fact I looked like 9 ways of hell, battered and bloodied from my scenes, Jacob reluctantly, gave me a hug. ??????. A very special day we had on our #Skyscraper set. #JacobOConnor #Hero

Check out the picture below:

The Rock followed up that photo with these posts on Instagram:

Jacob was super nervous and shy the whole time we hung out, so it was fun getting him to laugh and talk. He threw me for an unexpected spin when he showed up on set wearing a shirt that he proudly made with my bull insignia on the front and on the back was the picture of me holding our two puppies, Brutus and Hobbs, after I rescued them from our pool. Seeing that picture on this boy's shirt, got me in the gut. Eventually, we would lose Brutus to heaven, but it wasn't the picture of Brutus that made me tear up, it was the fact that this 10yr old kid, had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little 2yr old brother's life. What a special day. What a special kid. Thanks Jacob for being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be. ~ DJ

