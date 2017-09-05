- It's fight week for the UFC as UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg will take place on Saturday from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. You can watch episode one of UFC 215 Embedded embedded in the player above.

Paige VanZant is moving up to 125 pounds after passing out in a bathroom floor following her latest weight cut to 115 pounds.

"It's a big cut for me," VanZant told MMA Fighting. "I'm a lot heavier than people realize. I was honestly killing myself for this sport. In my last I want to say two fights or three fights, I've passed out in my bathroom. This last one, I passed out and had the doctors almost not cleared me for the fight."

VanZant, who lost in the first round to Michelle Waterson last December, said her parents watched her last weight cut and said if she ever did it again, they would disown her. PVZ will face Jessica Eye at UFC 216 on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas. The bout will be her first at 125 pounds.

- Nate Diaz reacted to Conor McGregor's loss to Floyd Mayweather in a new post on Instagram on Tuesday. Diaz, who beat McGregor at UFC 196 and lost to him five months later at UFC 202, said McGregor punched himself out and called the bout "overpromotion." You can read his comments below:

He punched himself out the same way he lost in the Ufc there was no learning goin on.. #overpromotion bulls--t get off the nuts this the s--t I'm talking about Bruce Lee would've never lost like that. #realninjas--t ???? A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

