- In the video above, SHIMMER Champion Mercedes Martinez talks about defeating Princesa Sugehit in the Mae Young Classic, stating that she was happy to "put the old lady to bed."

- Speaking of Martinez, on Friday, September 15th in Norwich, England, WAW and RISE will host a World Class Development Seminar facilitated by Martinez and WWE Hall of FamerAlundra Blayze. The six hour session, open to both female and male wrestlers, will take place at WAW House. SHIMMER Executive Producer / Talent Coodinator Dave Prazak and Associate Producer Kevin Harvey will join WAW's Ricky & Saraya Knight and British Empire Wrestling's Declan Kellett in the group that will be scouting talent as part the day's events. Wrestlers interested in signing up for the seminar should E-mail [email protected] with the Subject: RISE 4.

- In addition to the training seminar, a live event will take place during the evening of September 15th at Epic Studios (112-114 Magdalen Street) in Norwich. "Warriors Rise" will be co-promoted as both RISE 4 and Bellatrix 26, featuring talent from around the world. Among those appearing are Martinez, Phoenix of RISE Champion Shotzi Blackheart, Bellatrix Champion Alex Windsor, British Ladies Champion Skarlett, Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, Rosemary, Dust, Charli Evans, Jewells Malone, Lory, Queen Maya, Jetta, Violet O'Hara, Shax, Erin Angel,and more. You can purchase tickets at this link, or order the live iPPV here.

See Also Reby Hardy Gets Personal With Jeff Jarrett

- As noted, GFW announced today that GFW Chief Creative Officer Jeff Jarrett is taking an indefinite leave of absence from his position "to focus on personal matters." Reby Hardy, who has had many issues with Jarrett since the Hardys left the company this past spring, reacted on Twitter, writing:

*SCREAMING* ???? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) September 5, 2017

Yall trippin if you think imma be anything BUT laughing at the misfortune of someone who went SO OUT OF THEIR WAY to fck w my family. FOH. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) September 5, 2017

Not gonna get a fake response out of me. You'd be doing the saaaame thing if you were in my shoes. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) September 5, 2017

Plenty of fake people on the internet to follow if you don't like my vibe. Hop on their jock if that's what you're looking for. Not mine. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) September 5, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.