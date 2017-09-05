- Above is video of a special look at Bobby Roode from tonight's WWE SmackDown. Roode did not appear on the show but as noted, he defeated Mike Kanellis in the pre-show dark match.
- Speaking of next week's SmackDown in Vegas, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles has granted a title shot to Tye Dillinger for the show. Below is a photo from their backstage segment on tonight's SmackDown following Tye's loss to Baron Corbin, who won after a cheap shot.
The #USOpenChallenge is ONLY open to one man NEXT WEEK, and it's @WWEDillinger! @AJStylesOrg will see him on Sin City #SDLive... pic.twitter.com/OAfBWvHS8u— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2017
