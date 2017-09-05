Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Randy Orton in the main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown in Sioux Falls to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.
Below are a few photos and videos from tonight's match:
Watching #OrtonvsNakamura as only a #ModernDayMaharaja can... #SDLive@JinderMahal @SinghBrosWWE ???? pic.twitter.com/RsOyZtqXpv— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2017
.@RandyOrton and @ShinsukeN are ready for a BATTLE as they compete for the opportunity to face #WWEChampion @JinderMahal at #HIAC! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/AgRuNjstZI— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2017
The @SinghBrosWWE know ALL too well how THIS feels...and now so does @ShinsukeN! #SDLive #OrtonvsNakamura @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/b9OpZsDuTS— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 6, 2017
No one delivers a SUPERPLEX quite like an Orton...#SDLive #OrtonvsNakamura @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/yskAwrVksW— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2017
Triangle LOCKED IN by @ShinsukeN! Is this the turning point the ARTIST needs? #SDLive #OrtonvsNakamura pic.twitter.com/qVNh2FNTgf— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 6, 2017
KINSHASAAAAAAAAAAA! @ShinsukeN has punched his ticket to @WWE #HIAC to battle @JinderMahal for the #WWEChampionship! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/1oYsbc2Lu7— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2017
The ARTIST known as @ShinsukeN will see @JinderMahal at @WWE #HIAC after defeating @RandyOrton TONIGHT on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/miL5gqdu6G— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 6, 2017
