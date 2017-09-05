Vince McMahon's WWE SmackDown return has been announced for next Tuesday's show from Las Vegas. This will be Mr. McMahon's first live blue brand appearance since the episode on August 16th, 2013 for the SummerSlam build to Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Champion John Cena with Triple H as special referee.

As noted, tonight's SmackDown saw Commissioner Shane McMahon attack Kevin Owens after Owens made comments about Shane's family and his recent helicopter crash. This led to Owens threatening to sue WWE, Shane and every member of the McMahon family as he looks to turn SmackDown into The Kevin Owens Show. Vince later called General Manager Daniel Bryan on the phone and ordered him to suspend Shane indefinitely. Vince is coming to SmackDown next week to address the situation with Shane and Owens.

Next week's Sin City SmackDown will also feature The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Street Fight, Naomi vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya and Tye Dillinger vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.

Below are videos of Bryan suspending Shane and Bryan informing Owens about next week's big appearance from Vince:

