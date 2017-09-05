Vince McMahon's WWE SmackDown return has been announced for next Tuesday's show from Las Vegas. This will be Mr. McMahon's first live blue brand appearance since the episode on August 16th, 2013 for the SummerSlam build to Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Champion John Cena with Triple H as special referee.
Next week's Sin City SmackDown will also feature The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Street Fight, Naomi vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya and Tye Dillinger vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.
Below are videos of Bryan suspending Shane and Bryan informing Owens about next week's big appearance from Vince:
Per The Chairman of the Board and the CEO of @WWE, #SDLive Commissioner @ShaneMcMahon has been suspended indefinitely. @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/dkyeuKLENg— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2017
There's NO CHANCE that #SDLive will be @FightOwensFight's playground next week... because MR. MCMAHON is coming to #SinCitySDLive!!! pic.twitter.com/8V736PhAKG— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2017
