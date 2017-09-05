Enzo Amore won a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match over Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese, Gran Metalik and Brian Kendrick on tonight's WWE 205 Live to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.
Below is the updated card for No Mercy:
WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
TBA vs. The Miz
Fatal 4 Way for the RAW Women's Title
Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Alexa Bliss
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Enzo Amore vs. Neville
Roman Reigns vs. John Cena
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
