Enzo Amore won a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match over Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese, Gran Metalik and Brian Kendrick on tonight's WWE 205 Live to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

Enzo will get his title shot from Neville at the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view in Los Angeles.

Below is the updated card for No Mercy:

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

TBA vs. The Miz

Fatal 4 Way for the RAW Women's Title

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Alexa Bliss

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Enzo Amore vs. Neville

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

