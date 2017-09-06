- It appeared last night's WWE SmackDown was the end of Carmella and James Ellsworth after Ellsworth tried to cash-in the Money In the Bank briefcase during Carmella's non-title match with SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya. The distraction just caused Carmella to lose via pinfall. Carmella then ripped into Ellsworth, calling him the sorriest excuse for a human being that she's ever met. She also called him not human, a genetic defect and a charity case. She also wondered how Ellsworth still has a job with WWE and said his mother should have given him away at birth. Ms. Money In the Bank later accepted his apology. As seen above, Carmella kissed Ellsworth, slapped him and said from now on they will do things her way.

- Roman Reigns tweeted the following on his WWE No Mercy match with John Cena:

RESPECT isn't earned with words.

It's earned by action.

He does the talking and I'll do the walking. #WWENoMercy — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 5, 2017

