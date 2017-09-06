- Above is the opening video for NJPW's latest tour, Road to Destruction.

ROH added two new matches to their Death Before Dishonor XV PPV on September 22. The Kingdom will face Bully Ray and The Briscoes for a shot later in the night against the ROH World Six-Man Tag Champions, The Young Bucks and Adam Page. Here's what the updated card looks like.

ROH World Championship

Cody (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

ROH World Television Championship

Kushida (c) vs. Kenny King

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks and Adam Page (c) vs. The Kingdom or Bully Ray and The Briscoes

The Kingdom vs. Bully Ray and The Briscoes

Winners get ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title shot

- NJPW announced Kenny Omega will be out until Destruction in Kobe on September 24 due to a left meniscus injury. At that event he's scheduled to defend the IWGP U.S. Championship against Juice Robinson. Omega's replacement will be Leo Tonga, the brother of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. Leo currently trains at the New Japan Dojo and before that at the Dudley's Team 3D Academy. Standing at 6'8", Leo would be the tallest wrestler in New Japan. On Twitter, Omega also mentioned his injury and gave a shout out to his replacement.

Unfortunately, I'll have to take a short break. Hold the fort, Leo Tonga. See you in Kobe. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 6, 2017

