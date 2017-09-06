- Above is the opening video for NJPW's latest tour, Road to Destruction.
ROH World Championship
Cody (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
ROH World Television Championship
Kushida (c) vs. Kenny King
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship
The Young Bucks and Adam Page (c) vs. The Kingdom or Bully Ray and The Briscoes
The Kingdom vs. Bully Ray and The Briscoes
Winners get ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title shot
- NJPW announced Kenny Omega will be out until Destruction in Kobe on September 24 due to a left meniscus injury. At that event he's scheduled to defend the IWGP U.S. Championship against Juice Robinson. Omega's replacement will be Leo Tonga, the brother of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. Leo currently trains at the New Japan Dojo and before that at the Dudley's Team 3D Academy. Standing at 6'8", Leo would be the tallest wrestler in New Japan. On Twitter, Omega also mentioned his injury and gave a shout out to his replacement.
Unfortunately, I'll have to take a short break. Hold the fort, Leo Tonga. See you in Kobe.— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 6, 2017
