A video package showcasing the advancement of Abbey Laith, Mercedes Martinez, Candice LeRae, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm, Piper Niven, Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Jim Ross and Lita check in on commentary.

Abbey Laith and Mercedes Martinez make their entrances.

Mae Young Classic - Quarterfinal Match:

Abbey Laith vs. Mercedes Martinez

They briefly lock up in a test of strength. Martinez kicks Laith. Laith locks in a waist lock on Martinez before taking her to the mat. Martinez rolls Laith up for a two count. Martinez strikes Laith in the face. Martinez briefly locks in a headlock on Laith. Martinez strikes Laith in the corner several times. Martinez hits a snapmare on Laith before kicking her in the back. Laith rolls Martinez up for a two count. Laith goes for a spin kick, Martinez catches it and pulls her leg, causing Martinez to do the splits. Laith hits a jawbreaker on Martinez. Laith hits a pair of arm drags on Martinez before connecting with a spin kick. Laith pins Martinez for a two count. Laith strikes Martinez several times. Martinez rolls through on a snapmare attempt from Laith before kicking her. Martinez pins Laith for a two count. Martinez strikes Laith in the corner several times. Laith chops Martinez several times. Laith hits a jumping kick to the face of Martinez before pinning her for a two count. Laith clotheslines Martinez in the corner. Laith connects with several kicks to Martinez. Laith runs towards Martinez, Martinez pushes her to the mat. Martinez connects with a running forearm on Laith before connecting with a running kick to the face as well. Martinez hits another running kick on Laith in the corner. Martinez goes to the apron. Martinez attempts a suplex on Laith on the apron. Laith kicks Martinez, causing her to fall off the apron. Laith goes to the top turnbuckle. Laith hits a modified cross-body to the outside on to Martinez from off the top rope. Laith rolls Martinez back into the ring. Laith pins Martinez for a two count. Martinez kicks Laith away from her. Martinez sends Laith out of the ring. Martinez pulls Laith up to the ring apron. Laith blocks a suplex attempt as she gets pulled into the ring by Martinez. Laith hits a German Suplex on Martinez. Laith pins Martinez for another two count. Martinez strikes Laith. Martinez connects with a kick to the face of Laith. Martinez hits a Fisherman Buster on Laith. Martinez pins Laith for the win.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez

Lita and Jim Ross hype the next match. Johnny Gargano is shown at ringside in support of his wife, Candice LeRae. Candice LeRae and Shayna Baszler make their entrances. Ronda Rousey and Jessamyn Duke are shown at ringside in support of Shayna Baszler.

Mae Young Classic - Quarterfinal Match:

Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler

Baszler hits a jumping knee strike on LeRae. Baszler stomps LeRae. LeRae dodges an attack attempt from Baszler, causing Baszler to catch herself on the second rope. LeRae pushes Baszler out of the ring. LeRae hits a Suicide Dive to the outside on Baszler, turning it into a Spinning DDT on Baszler on the ramp in an impressive spot. LeRae rolls Baszler back into the ring. LeRae pins Baszler for a two count. Baszler pushes LeRae to the ropes. LeRae locks in an Octopus submission on Baszler. LeRae switches to a modified cross-face on Baszler. Baszler lifts LeRae up and hits a Sidewalk Slam on her. LeRae gets to her feet first and stomps Baszler. LeRae goes to the second rope, Baszler strikes her. LeRae strikes Baszler. LeRae goes for her Wild Ride neck-breaker from off the second rope on Baszler, Baszler reverses it into a Rear Naked Choke submission in the air. LeRae taps out.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

Baszler keeps the submission locked in after the match, LeRae passes out. Johnny Gargano checks on LeRae in the ring.

Lita and Jim Ross hype the next match. Piper Niven and Toni Storm make their entrances.

WWE Mae Young Classic - Quarterfinal Match:

Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven

They lock up. Niven takes Storm to the mat. Niven pins Storm for a two count. Storm monkey flips Niven. They both pin each other for a two count. They both bridge their shoulders off the mat and shake hands during the double bridge. They exchange wrist locks. Niven takes Storm back down to the mat. Niven hits a splash on Storm before pinning her for a two count. Niven connects with a forearm on Storm. Niven splashes Storm in the corner. Niven hits a cross body on Storm. Niven pins Storm for another two count. Niven head-butts Storm. Niven hits a snapmare on Storm. Niven hits another splash on Storm before pinning her for another two count. Niven hits a Senton on Storm. Niven pins Storm for a two count. Storm escapes a powerslam attempt by Niven. Storm hits a Back-Stabber on Niven. Niven dodges a running hip attack attempt by Storm before Storm dodges a Cannonball attempt from Niven in the corner. Storm connects with a running hip attack in the corner on Niven. Storm briefly locks in a waist lock on Niven. Niven elbows Storm in the face. Niven hits a Michinoku Driver on Storm. Niven pins Storm for a two count. Niven hits a Cannonball on Storm in the corner. Niven goes to the second rope, Storm gets up. Storm hits a German Suplex on Niven from off the second rope. Storm ascends the turnbuckle. Storm hits a Leg Drop from off the top rope on Niven. Storm pins Niven for the win.

Winner: Toni Storm

Storm and Niven hug after the match.

A video is shown of Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir talking about Shayna Baszler deserving her opportunity. Bayley, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair interrupt them for a stare down. Ronda Rousey says "you name the time, you name the place" during the confrontation.

Lita and Jim Ross hype the next match. Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai make their entrances.

WWE Mae Young Classic - Quarterfinal Match:

Dakota Kai vs. Kairi Sane

They lock up. They exchange wrist locks. Sane locks in a headlock on Kai. Kai gets out of it. Sane ducks a kick attempt from Kai, Kai ducks spinning forearm attempt from Sane. Kai kicks Sane in the midsection. Sane hits a running blockbuster on Kai. Sane sends Kai into the corner. Sane runs towards Kai, Kai gets out of the way. Kai chops Sane. Sane chops Kai. Sane goes to the turnbuckle. Kai hits a knee to the head of Sane before throwing her off the turnbuckle. Kai pins Sane for a two count. Kai hits a running knee strike to the face of Sane in the corner. Kai pins Sane for another two count. Kai gets Sane up. Sane strikes Kai several times. Sane eventually connects with a Spear to Kai. Sane chops Kai several times. Sane hits a dropkick to the back of Kai. Sane double stomps Kai from the second rope. Sane pins Kai for a two count. Kai hits a drop-to-hold on Sane, sending Sane's head into the second turnbuckle. Kai connects with a running kick to the face of Sane in the corner. Kai pins Sane for a two count. Kai attempts a kick, Sane catches her leg and strikes it down. Sane sends Kai to the corner. Sane runs towards Kai, Kai moves out of the way. Kai goes to the ring apron. Sane strikes Kai. Sane goes to the second rope and pulls Kai up for a Superplex attempt. Kai strikes Sane. Sane avoids getting hit with a double stomp from Kai. Sane hits a forearm from off the top rope on Kai. Sane pins Kai for a two count. Sane hits a running forearm on Kai. Sane pins Kai for another two count. Kai rolls Sane up for a two count. Kai kicks Sane in the face. Sane moves out of the way of a running kick attempt from Kai in the corner. Sane strikes Kai several times. Sane hits an Alabama Slam on Kai. Sane ascends the turnbuckle. Sane hits an elbow drop on Kai from off the top turnbuckle. Sane pins Kai for the win.

Winner: Kairi Sane

Lita and Jim Ross hype the Semifinals to close the show.

