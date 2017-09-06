- Above, Brie Bella enjoyed a sunset from her home and talked about the problems they've been having with coyotes being too close to their house. With two dogs of their own, they may have to put up a fence, which would partially block their amazing view.
I can finally say YES it's true! Going 2 compete on @DancingABC this season! Meet my partner @artemchigvintse! What should our team name b?! pic.twitter.com/KykgWcLJsZ— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 6, 2017
Nikki @BellaTwins you look so good what a way to kick off a Wednesday announcing DWTS and the premiere of @Total_Bellas season 2 ???? pic.twitter.com/eph5obT3ez— ICONIC (@TheRazvirRai) September 6, 2017
- Johnny Gargano showed fans the bucket list he made after starting with NXT two years ago. Among the things checked off on the list was an NXT TakeOver appearance, NXT Tag Champion, main event a TakeOver, win "Match of the Year," get an action figure, and be in a video game. The only thing left on his list is to win the NXT Championship. Gargano had his first TakeOver singles match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, losing to Andrade Almas, thanks to a distraction by Zelina Vega.
I made a bucket list when I first started with @WWENXT 2 years ago. I've checked a few things off this past year.— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) September 5, 2017
Anything is possible.. pic.twitter.com/9AzEtu0dhw
