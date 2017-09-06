- Above, Brie Bella enjoyed a sunset from her home and talked about the problems they've been having with coyotes being too close to their house. With two dogs of their own, they may have to put up a fence, which would partially block their amazing view.

Nikki Bella was on Good Morning America earlier today as part of the cast reveal for the latest Dancing with the Stars. Both WWE here ) and Nikki (via her Twitter) also announced the news. Nikki will be the third WWE Superstar on the show after Chris Jericho in 2011 and Stacy Keibler in 2006.

I can finally say YES it's true! Going 2 compete on @DancingABC this season! Meet my partner @artemchigvintse! What should our team name b?! pic.twitter.com/KykgWcLJsZ — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 6, 2017

Nikki @BellaTwins you look so good what a way to kick off a Wednesday announcing DWTS and the premiere of @Total_Bellas season 2 ???? pic.twitter.com/eph5obT3ez — ICONIC (@TheRazvirRai) September 6, 2017

- Johnny Gargano showed fans the bucket list he made after starting with NXT two years ago. Among the things checked off on the list was an NXT TakeOver appearance, NXT Tag Champion, main event a TakeOver, win "Match of the Year," get an action figure, and be in a video game. The only thing left on his list is to win the NXT Championship. Gargano had his first TakeOver singles match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, losing to Andrade Almas, thanks to a distraction by Zelina Vega.

I made a bucket list when I first started with @WWENXT 2 years ago. I've checked a few things off this past year.



Anything is possible.. pic.twitter.com/9AzEtu0dhw — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) September 5, 2017

