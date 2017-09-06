- Above is a clip of Toni Storm taking on Lacey Evans in the second round of the Mae Young Classic. With all eight episodes released, the finals for the tournament are now set (which you can see by clicking here) and will air live on September 12 at 10pm ET right after SmackDown on the WWE Network.

Roman Reigns and Bayley will be appearing at Wizard World Comic Con Nashville in the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, September 10. Reigns will be appearing from 10am to 1pm, while Bayley will be appearing from 11am to 2pm. Tickets are required for admission, autographs and photo opportunities, you can find more info here

- Emma and Nia Jax teamed up on this week's Raw to defeat Sasha Banks and Raw Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss. Along with the win, Nia and Emma were added to the No Mercy Women's Title match between Sasha and Alexa. On Twitter, Emma let it be known Nia should be thanking her for a title opportunity that she doesn't deserve. Nia shot back, reminding Emma about her never-ending Emmalina vignettes that she never capitalized on.

.@NiaJaxWWE should be thanking ME for getting her a match she doesn't deserve. This is about me. @ #WWENoMercy it'll be #EmmaNewWomensChamp — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) September 5, 2017

?? did you thank Vince for the 6 month vignette push you had but never capitalized on? How much MORE do you deserve ?? https://t.co/JbPQXx3PPC — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) September 6, 2017

