- As a reminder, the second season of Total Bellas will premiere tonight on the E! network. Above is a preview for the show.
- As noted, Dolph Ziggler tried to impersonate Naomi, John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage during his rant on last night's WWE SmackDown. Naomi tweeted the following on Ziggler's rendition of her entrance:
That slide almost blew his knee out?? #cantdowhatido https://t.co/mZcMzkAWfX— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 6, 2017
"They smile in your face all the time they want to take your place...The back stabbers (back stabbers)"?? #sdlive @HEELZiggler #pettyziggler pic.twitter.com/X3x77sQWCr— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 6, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.