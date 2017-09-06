- Apple Music posted the preview clip above of John Cena and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Carpool Karaoke: The Series. In the video, Cena and Shaq create bad bad puns with each other's names.

- Mike Kanellis was training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for a couple of days last week.

- NXT star Mandy Rose and former TNA Knockout Velvet Sky are both competing in Maxim's Finest. In addition to being crowned "Maxim's Finest 2017," the winner of the contest will receive $25,000 and a two page spread in Maxim magazine. Both women are in "Northeast Group Six" with Velvet Sky leading the group while Mandy is currently in 7th place. You can vote for Velvet here, and Mandy at this link.

Okayyyyyy #MaximsFinest I see you ????Vote for me! ?????? Link in Bio?? @maximmag #maxim A post shared by Amanda Saccomanno (@mandysacs) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

