- Apple Music posted the preview clip above of John Cena and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Carpool Karaoke: The Series. In the video, Cena and Shaq create bad bad puns with each other's names.
- NXT star Mandy Rose and former TNA Knockout Velvet Sky are both competing in Maxim's Finest. In addition to being crowned "Maxim's Finest 2017," the winner of the contest will receive $25,000 and a two page spread in Maxim magazine. Both women are in "Northeast Group Six" with Velvet Sky leading the group while Mandy is currently in 7th place. You can vote for Velvet here, and Mandy at this link.
SWIPE LEFT??Keep voting like you guys have been and we take round 1! I need enough votes to hold first place for another 8 days. That is the ONLY way I advance to round 2. I really appreciate each and every one of you voting for me and always supporting me. The most exciting part of this is if I win this whole #maximsfinest thing, I'll be able to donate a portion of the prize money to the animal shelter I volunteer at, @animalsforlifect ! ???? You can vote once a day for free through #Facebook or purchase votes. ******LINK TO VOTE FOR ME IS IN MY IG BIO******Thanks guys! #pigeonarmy strong! ???????????? #velvetsky #MaximsFinest
