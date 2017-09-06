- As noted, the season two premiere of Total Bellas will air tonight at 9pm EST on the E! network. Above is new video of Brie Bella talking about what to expect on the show, which was filmed while she was pregnant with Birdie Joe. We noted before that the official synopsis for tonight says that Brie poses nude for the first time on the show. An extended synopsis for tonight's episode notes that Daniel Bryan was upset with the photoshoot.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 239,000 interactions with 47,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week's 136,000 Twitter interactions with 28,000 unique authors. RAW also had 190,000 Facebook interactions with 133,000 unique authors, down from last week's 253,000 interactions with 172,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- Matt Hardy and his wife, Reby, have apparently responded to today's report from Sports Illustrated that GFW's parent company Anthem Sports and Entertainment is preparing to sell GFW and get out of the wrestling business. They tweeted:

The Hardys will outlast all. pic.twitter.com/I5VnK6CNBZ — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 6, 2017

