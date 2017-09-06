- As noted, the season two premiere of Total Bellas will air tonight at 9pm EST on the E! network. Above is new video of Brie Bella talking about what to expect on the show, which was filmed while she was pregnant with Birdie Joe. We noted before that the official synopsis for tonight says that Brie poses nude for the first time on the show. An extended synopsis for tonight's episode notes that Daniel Bryan was upset with the photoshoot.
- Matt Hardy and his wife, Reby, have apparently responded to today's report from Sports Illustrated that GFW's parent company Anthem Sports and Entertainment is preparing to sell GFW and get out of the wrestling business. They tweeted:
The Hardys will outlast all. pic.twitter.com/I5VnK6CNBZ— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 6, 2017
who gets the owl?— Lucas Day (@Lukelakers) September 6, 2017
.@RebyHardy does. https://t.co/VbG7cO37U4— Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonPW) September 6, 2017
Man, I DONE owned that owl ?? https://t.co/T0DZ7PyBsh— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) September 6, 2017
