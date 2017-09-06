- Earlier this week we posted a backstage showdown between Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir of MMA's Four Horsewomen and Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Becky Lynch of WWE's Four Horsewomen. In the video above, Shayna Baszler talks to Kayla Braxton about the confrontation between the two groups. Baszler says she will put her team against any other team any day of the week.
- Shelton Benjamin is now on Instagram at @shelton_J_benjamin, thanks to SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya. He tweeted the following on joining the social media site:
By order of @NatbyNature I am officially active on Instagram. Find me at shelton_J_benjamin. I'll post something cool when I figure out how— Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) September 6, 2017
