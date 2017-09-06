- Above is behind-the-scenes video of Ava Storie at the recent "Forces of Nature" Knockouts photoshoot.

- It was noted during today's GFW conference call with Johnny Impact that the future of the company will be discussed on next Wednesday's call. The guests for next week's call will be Sonjay Dutt, Scott D'Amore and "Big" John Gaburick, who are leading the creative team with Jarrett's absence.

- Alfred Konuwa's latest blog at Forbes looks at GFW's problems and why WWE should avoid buying it.

"All Impact Wrestling really has to offer are tape libraries, which very well could be an overrated commodity in and of itself, especially when it comes to solving WWE's looming problem of attracting subscribers beyond its currently low ceiling of hardcore fans," Konuwa wrote. "As WWE goes through several cutbacks in order to rally its profits, all while trying to figure out how to make WWE Network more mainstream after it seems to have peaked at 1.6 million subscribers, spending money to acquire a damaged product with a minuscule audience would defeat the purpose of its mission statement in 2017."

- Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Bubba Ray Dudley tweeted the following words of encouragement to the GFW roster today:

To all the great talent in TNA,



The problem IS NOT and HAS NEVER been you. Keep working hard. Hold your heads high.



Respectfully,



Bully ?? — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) September 6, 2017

