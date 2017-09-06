- Above is video of Greg Hamilton talking to WWE coach & producer Adam Pearce about the history of the NWA and more before the weekend WWE live event in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
- Vince McMahon tweeted the following on Nikki Bella joining the cast of ABC's Dancing With the Stars:
Congratulations to Nikki @BellaTwins for joining @DancingABC this season. She'll be just as fearless on the dance floor. pic.twitter.com/yl1SX8ytFk— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 6, 2017
