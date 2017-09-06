Source: The Other Guys Podcast

Chris Jericho's partnership with Kevin Owens was one of the most entertaining acts in the WWE last year and it all dissolved when Owens attacked Jericho during "The Festival of Friendship." Jericho spoke to Baby Huey and Bimbo Jimbo on The Other Guys Podcast about how the whole thing came together.

"I had that idea months earlier, to do a big spectacle with dancing girls and the whole thing, and then it was constantly being changed," Jericho said. "Even the day of the show it was changed and I didn't like it and I knew my way was better. I stood up for it, even to the point of calling Vince when he was on a plane in the middle of the air and pitching my case, not taking no for an answer, not allowing my vision to be changed."

Jericho said he really loved the story he and Owens were able to tell during the segment. It started with an incredibly happy sequence of Jericho presenting gifts to Owens, and then ended with the slow reveal of Owens' impending attack.

"The 'Red Wedding' from Game Of Thrones was something that was really resonating, where you have this brilliant, beautiful and fun moment and then it just goes south in such a quick fashion where you can't believe it," Jericho said. "That, to me, was the brilliance of it."

Jericho enjoyed the segment so much that he thinks it ranks as his favorite moment in his entire WWE career.

"It was definitely one of my favorite things that I've done, maybe even the crowning jewel of what I've done in all these years being in the WWE," he said.

Follow Doric Sam on Twitter at @doricsam83.