- As noted, Mark Henry was in Texas earlier this week to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Texan worked alongside NFL star Vince Young to visit Windsor Village United Methodist Church, the Georgia Brown Convention Center and a local Salvation Army to donate goods. He also met with relief workers and victims of the storm. Above is a longer clip of Henry meeting with fans.

WWE stock was up 0.73% today, closing at $22.10 per share. Today's high was $22.14 and the low was $21.90.

- Dolph Ziggler continues to joke about "phoning it in" on Twitter. This most recent tweet, seen below, could be a response to our report from the weekend WWE live event in Cedar Falls, IA. Our correspondent noted that Ziggler was "phoning it in" during his loss to Bobby Roode. Ziggler wrote the following today to plug Thursday's appearance on FOX Business show Kennedy Nation:

crushing it on #Kennedy with @KennedyNation THURSDAY 8pm @FoxBusiness (don't worry, I only phone it in at my night job) pic.twitter.com/WRxhSn37er — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) September 6, 2017

