- Above is MLW360's latest look at the two men main eventing MLW: One-Shot on October 5th in Orlando. In the video, Ricochet does some retail therapy while Shane Strickland hits the gym to up his game. In addition to Ricochet vs. Strickland, former UFC fighter "Filthy" Tom Lawlor will battle Olympic wrestler Jeff Cobb, while MVP collides with Sami Callihan. More matches will be announced soon, tickets and more information are available at MLW.com.

- Alberto El Patron, who is currently suspended by GFW, will be appearing at Championship Wrestling from Hollywood's television tapings this Saturday.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler discussed a fan revealing a tattoo of Vince McMahon on his derriere. Lawler noted that he texted the photo to Vince McMahon.

"[The fan] says, 'I have Vince McMahon tattooed on my ass'," Lawler said. "I go, 'Well, show me!' This guy is in line in front of a bunch of people and he drops his pants. And right there on this guy's left cheek of his butt is a big tattoo of Vince McMahon. So I texted the picture to Vince, and the response I got from Vince was, 'OMG.'"

Lawler revealed the photo on his Twitter, which you can check out below:

Here's the tattoo of Vince McMahon on a fan's behind we talk about on the show this week! https://t.co/BDaT8M66EZ pic.twitter.com/ILJBitnkHN — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 6, 2017

