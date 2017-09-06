Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE NXT. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight's episode will feature two guys that lay in their work in Kassius Ohno and Hideo Itami in a No DQ match. Andrade "Cien" Almas gets a rematch against the powerhouse Cezar Bononi. Injured NXT Women's Champion will announce her future plans.

- We open up with a video package showing the troubles that Hideo Itami has had in recent months which led to a clash with his opponent tonight, Kassius Ohno.

- Mauro Ranallo welcomes us to the show and runs down tonight's card, including the aforementioned main event. Let's go to the ring for our first bout.

Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Cezar Bononi

Zelina Vega tells her client to go do business, then she joins the commentary team for the match. Almas shows his newfound aggression early as a loud chop starts the match. He continues the early advantage until Bononi reverses a whip into a big lariat. Vega doing a nice job at taking credit for Almas' new success and putting Bononi over at the same time. After Almas regains the upper hand with a booming back elbow, Vega yells to Almas to "finish him" meaning Bononi. He listens and drops Bononi with the Hammerlock DDT for the win.

Winner via Pin Fall: Andrade "Cien" Almas

- Footage from last week looking at the new ROH faction wreaking havoc. Mr. Regal makes an announcement saying that they can be a part of NXT, but have to fight in the ring and not at the PC or parking lot.

- Backstage with Christy St. Cloud at Asuka's locker room looking to have a word with the current champ. Velveteen Dream takes the mic and says he'll speak when the ambiance is right, but it's still not quite perfect. He says he'll speak soon.

Lars Sullivan vs. Three Unfortunate Gentlemen

Jobbers draw straws to see who starts, but Lars wants all three at once. You can imagine what happens next. Suplexes and throws abound. Crowd comparing Sullivan to a Ryback/Braun Strowman combination and don't pay much attention to the squash. Lars mercifully pins one of them for the victory.

Winner via Pin Fall: Lars Sullivan

- After the match, Sullivan isn't through and goes to town on his fallen opponents. No Way Jose's music hits to a nice pop. Jose tentatively approaches the ring and recounts Lars' attack on him and his conga line in Brooklyn. They stare nose to nose for a quick moment as Jose takes the first shot. After a couple of jabs, Lars takes over pretty easily and spikes Jose to the ground.

- A look back earlier in the week where Johnny Gargano was holding his media availability. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabetelli interrupt the news conference and say they essentially broke up DIY. Johnny challenges one of them to a match next week.

- Vignette for the former Daria, now dubbed Sonya Deville.

- Video from SAnitY addressing Cole, O'Reilly, and Fish. Eric Young cuts a promo on them as Nikki Cross laughs menacingly in the background. Wolfe says the only thing they're interested in is CHAOSSSSS.

Zeda vs. Sonya Deville

Either Zeda's music has crowd noise or they piped some in. Lots of cheers for a motionless crowd. Deville looks the part and has the entrance to match. Deville with the go-behind and throws Zeda several times. Zeda, an amateur MMA fighter in her own right, able to make a few creative reversals. Make no mistake about it, this is Sonya's showcase. Zeda hits the ropes but promptly speared into oblivion and rolls outside. Sonya throws her back in to look for a legitimate victory. After one minuscule kick from Zeda before Deville takes her down with a swift boot of her own. Deville locks in the arm bar and triangle combo for the immediate tap, even with the official in awful position to see the tap.

Winner via Submission: Sonya Deville

- Footage of drills at the PC. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch tagging up and doing good work, and Mr. Regal takes notice. Ruby Riot goes up the NXT GM and asks for a handicap match with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Regal says he can't do that in good conscience, but tells Riot to find a tag team partner for a match next week.

Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami (No Disqualification Match)

Ohno starts out hot with a power slam and leg drop. He follows it up with a knife edge chop and running suplex. First cover for a two. Itami reverses a whip, Ohno catches himself, but Itami comes through with a shot that sends Ohno into the steel post and then back-first onto the steel steps. Itami finally puts him back in the ring and goes on a short onslaught. Itami goes hunting under the ring for some toys and finds a chair, which he throws into the ring. Ohno takes hold and wrestles it away, throws it back to Itami, who then re-reverses and throws it into Ohno's elbow. We go to break with both men down.

