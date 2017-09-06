- Part two of the four-part GFW Amped Anthology pay-per-view series will premiere on Friday, September 15th. Above and below are previews with Bobby Roode and others.

- GFW has announced that footage from AAA's TripleMania event from late August will air on this week's GFW Impact episode. As noted, Thursday's show will also feature Allie & Gail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell & GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna plus DJZ's return and Matt Sydal vs. GFW Global Champion Eli Drake in the main event. GFW posted the following on the AAA footage with Moose and Bobby Lashley:

Lashley and Moose Heading To Mexico On #IMPACTonPop this Thursday, Lashley and Moose will be in Mexico, rather than the IMPACT Zone, to compete in a match for AAA Triple Mania! It is a Battle Royale style match where they will be competing alongside other major stars including La Parka, Scorpio Jr., Averno, Crazy Boy, Argenis, Chessman and many more. Alliances many prove to be helpful, but to win, it's every man for himself. Who will come out on top? Will it be someone from GFW? If so, Lashley or Moose? Comment below who you think will win! The action happens Thursday at 8/7c on Pop TV.

- Below is a promo on Dezmond Xavier as he looks forward to what's next in his GFW career aftr recently winning the 2017 Super X Cup tournament. GFW wrote with the video, "He is @DezmondXavier and he is ready for the next step in what has been an already stellar career. The Winner of #SuperXCup2017 can fly!"

He is @DezmondXavier and he is ready for the next step in what has been an already stellar career. The Winner of #SuperXCup2017 can fly! pic.twitter.com/14ay0cgCAP — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 5, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.