- Episode two of UFC 215 Embedded is now online in the player embedded above. In it, UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes arrives in Edmonton for her fight, while her opponent, Valentina Shevchenko, visits a local aviation museum. Ray Borg checks out an archery range and UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson shows of his home streaming studio. Remember, UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg is Saturday in Edmonton.

- The Nevada Athletic Commission confirmed with MMAJunkie that Mayweather vs. McGregor drew an official gate of $55,414,865.79 on August 26, 2017 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Attendance was 13,094 with 137 complimentary tickets. The all-time record for a live gate is nearly $72.2 million, which is what Floyd Mayweather's May 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao garnered.

- Dan Hardy and John Gooden break down the co-main event of UFC 215 between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC women's bantamweight championship in the video embedded below:

- Highlights from Wednesday's UFC 215 media face-offs are embedded below:

