- Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw Andrade "Cien" Almas get his win back over Cezar Bononi. In the video above, Vic Joseph asks Andrade about tonight's win and the recent loss to Cezar. Zelina Vega interrupts and says Cezar holds a victory over the old Almas but this is the new & improved El Idolo. Vega says Cezar can brag about the win all he wants because she guarantees he won't get a win over the new Andrade "Cien" Almas.

- As noted, tonight's NXT saw the Women's Title reign of the undefeated Asuka end at 523 days after she relinquished the title. While she's suffered a right collarbone injury, the storyline is that she's forfeiting the title to pursue other challenges in WWE. It was noted that she and NXT General Manager William Regal are negotiating with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan about her call-up. Triple H tweeted the following on Asuka after the show:

