Source: E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness

Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, former pro wrestling world champions Edge and Christian were joined on the show by current WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions, The Usos. Among other things, the twins talked about looking forward to facing the newly formed team of Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable as well as getting roughed up by The World's Greatest Tag Team as rookies.

When asked what tag teams The Usos are looking forward to facing, the Fatu brothers quickly named Benjamin and Gable and praised the former Olympian for his athletic ability and amateur wrestling prowess.

"We had a match with American Alpha. Like, we had a nice little run with them, but it got kind of cut short. We [were] tearing it up with those guys." Uso said, "I got in the ring with Gable and I was like, 'holy hell! You can rip my arms off if you wanted to!' It's ridiculous."

Additionally, The Usos shared a story of Benjamin and Charlie Haas, The World's Greatest Tag Team', once taking liberties with them when they were rookies.

"Man, me personally, it'll be interesting with this brand new tag team that just got here last week, Shelton and Gable. I said them because I ain't never been in the ring with Shelton and our first practice, our first, like, 'hey, you guys are wrestling - we're getting you in the gym right now' was Shelton and Charlie Haas, [they] dragged me and my brother to a 24 Hour Fitness, the first day, in Houston, Texas, before a contract, before even learning how to bump and they killed us in the gym, like, murdered us like mad men! And they did it on purpose to where you couldn't even move. I was like, 'holy hell!' But I'll never forget that and the second day, I was scared to go in the gym. It was the first time of being legit scared to go into a gym, man!"

Uce added, "the first time we ever locked up with Charlie Haas it was like a soft lockup. He was like, 'do it again.' We went to lock up again [and] 'boom', snot came out our nose, 'this is how you lock up.' I was like, 'what the? I don't think I want to do this.' Man, he gave me one of the hardest armdrags. I set in for an armdrag and he snapped me so fast, man.' I was like, 'okay.' Now, I knew what I was getting into."

Also, on this edition of 'Five-Second Hosery', The Usos talked about having their heads shaved when their father, Rikishi, had the Sultan persona, living up to their family's exclusive place in pro wrestling lore, and much more. Check out the podcast here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

