- As seen above, the latest episode of WWE's "Where Are They Now?" features former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella. Santino, who recently wrestled his last match, talks with Renee Young at his BattleArts Academy in Canada. Santino discusses his WWE run, the history of The Cobra, his career-ending neck injury, what he's been doing since leaving WWE and more.
- Below is the official trailer for Daddy's Home 2, which hits theaters on November 10th. The movie stars Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow. John Cena also appears in the movie and can be seen at around 1:40 in the trailer. Cena previously appeared in the first Daddy's Home movie in 2015.
On November 10th, it's every daddy for himself. Check out the new trailer for #DaddysHome2! pic.twitter.com/TEK1HEyZKX— Daddy's Home 2 (@DaddysHome) September 6, 2017
