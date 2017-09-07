- Above is a clip from the new season of Total Bellas where John Cena gets to meet The Bellas' niece, Vivian, for the first time. Below are other clips from the show including Daniel Bryan and Brie talking about how they're looking forward to parenthood.

- Earlier today, Stephanie McMahon announced she would be live on her Facebook page at 12pm ET to talk about the Special Olympics and other news. For Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, the WWE has created a limited edition Connor's Cure t-shirt. Below, Triple H and Stephanie show off the two styles.


Vince McMahon's WWE SmackDown Return Announced, Storyline Update On Shane McMahon's Status (Videos)
- The Rock is currently filming his latest movie, Skyscraper, in Vancouver, Canada. The Singh Brothers also landed in Vancouver and offered to help if Rock needs any "Bollywood-style action scenes." Rock responded, joking that everyone jobs to him on his movie sets.



