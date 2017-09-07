- Above is a clip from the new season of Total Bellas where John Cena gets to meet The Bellas' niece, Vivian, for the first time. Below are other clips from the show including Daniel Bryan and Brie talking about how they're looking forward to parenthood.

- Earlier today, Stephanie McMahon announced she would be live on her Facebook page at 12pm ET to talk about the Special Olympics and other news. For Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, the WWE has created a limited edition Connor's Cure t-shirt. Below, Triple H and Stephanie show off the two styles.

I'll be LIVE on my @facebook page at 12pm ET today talking with @SOCTconnecticut's @beaudoherty. #TuneIn to see what news we have to share! — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 7, 2017

- The Rock is currently filming his latest movie, Skyscraper, in Vancouver, Canada. The Singh Brothers also landed in Vancouver and offered to help if Rock needs any "Bollywood-style action scenes." Rock responded, joking that everyone jobs to him on his movie sets.

Just landed in the 6-0-4. @TheRock, if you need a couple dudes for a 'Bollywood-style' action scene, holla at your boys. ????#Skyscrapers pic.twitter.com/9xcNLImd0e — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) September 6, 2017

Ha luv it. Bring the Champ Jinder as well. Just keep in mind everyone jobs to me on my sets. ?? #kayfabe (seriously you 3 are doing GREAT!) — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 6, 2017

