ROH World Championship

Cody (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

ROH World Television Championship

Kushida (c) vs. Kenny King

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks and Adam Page (c) vs. The Kingdom or Bully Ray and The Briscoes

The Kingdom vs. Bully Ray and The Briscoes

Winners get ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title shot

Last Man Standing Match

Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young

- Kota Ibushi spoke with NJPW on how his past year in wrestling has gone and what he thought of the G1 Tournament. Specifically, he talked about how he wrestled more in one month than he had in the previous two years.

"Ultimately, I wrestled more in that one month than in the two years before," Ibushi said. "I was a little wary of that beforehand, doing two years worth of matches in such a short time, but it actually turned out okay. I wasn't worried about physically getting through the G1, it was more about finding the New Japan style again, finding the rhythm of those matches, and I think I did that. I had faith in what I can do, and what I'd done in other companies while I was away, but was worried about whether that would gel with the New Japan style, especially with so many matches in a row."

- Yesterday, Lucha Underground Ring Announcer, Melissa Santos, announced she and Brian Cage will be having a child. Congratulations to the both of them!

Swolverine, wolverbaby, and the MILF https://t.co/UBejcNFtGn — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) September 6, 2017

