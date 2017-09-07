- Above is the full match between John Cena and Team Hell No vs. The Shield from an episode of Raw in 2013. The Shield was able to pick up the win after Roman Reigns speared and pinned Cena.

- Today, Ric Flair announced he would be parting ways from his management team, Melinda Morris Zanoni and Legacy Talent Entertainment, LLC. Flair also said he will be announcing his new team tomorrow. Over the weekend, "The Nature Boy" recorded his first video since his health scare, giving a quick update on his health and thanking the fans for their support.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, I have parted ways with Melinda Morris Zanoni and Legacy Talent Entertainment, LLC. I Will Announce New — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 7, 2017

Representation Tomorrow. I'm looking forward to the new beginning and the great opportunities that await me. WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 7, 2017

