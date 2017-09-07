- Above is the full match between John Cena and Team Hell No vs. The Shield from an episode of Raw in 2013. The Shield was able to pick up the win after Roman Reigns speared and pinned Cena.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is Legends and Old School T-Shirts for $14. No code is needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale ends today at 11:59pm PT.

Ric Flair On Fight In 2008 With Charlotte's Ex, Charlotte Talks Ex Doing Drugs With Her Brother
- Today, Ric Flair announced he would be parting ways from his management team, Melinda Morris Zanoni and Legacy Talent Entertainment, LLC. Flair also said he will be announcing his new team tomorrow. Over the weekend, "The Nature Boy" recorded his first video since his health scare, giving a quick update on his health and thanking the fans for their support.



