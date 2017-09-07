A video package showcasing the advancement of Mercedes Martinez, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm and Kairi Sane kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Jim Ross and Lita check in on commentary.

A video package is shown of Shayna Baszler and Mercedes Martinez. Ronda Rousey and Jessamyn Duke are again shown at ringside in support of Shayna Baszler. Shayna Baszler and Mercedes Martinez make their entrances.

Mae Young Classic - Semifinal Match:

Shayna Baszler vs. Mercedes Martinez

Martinez strikes Baszler several times. Martinez chops Baszler. Martinez hits a snapmare on Baszler. Martinez connects with a pair of kicks to Baszler. Martinez locks in a headlock on Baszler. Baszler fights out of it. Baszler strikes Martinez several times. Baszler sends Martinez to the corner. Baszler connects with a running knee strike to Martinez in the corner. Baszler hits a pair of Gut Wrench Suplexes on Martinez. Baszler pins Martinez for a two count. Baszler locks in a leg lock on Martinez. Martinez fights out of it. Martinez ducks a kick attempt from Baszler before taking her to the mat. Martinez locks in a cross-face on Baszler. Baszler elbows Martinez in the face. They exchange strikes. Martinez kicks Baszler in the face. Martinez hits a Fisherman Buster on Baszler. Martinez pins Baszler for a two count. Martinez hits a pair of Back-Suplexes on Baszler. Martinez hits German Suplex on Baszler. Martinez goes for another Fisherman Buster, Baszler strikes her with her knee. Martinez kicks Baszler in the face. Baszler hits a Falcon Arrow into a Rear Naked Choke on Martinez. Martinez taps out.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

Martinez hugs Baszler after the match. Stephanie McMahon and Sara Amato applaud Baszler in the ring as Triple H presents her with a bouquet of flowers. McMahon and Amato raise Baszler's hands.

A video package is shown of Kairi Sane and Toni Storm. Kairi Sane and Toni Storm make their entrances.

Mae Young Classic - Semifinal Match:

Kairi Sane vs. Toni Storm

They lock up. They exchange wrist locks. Storm takes Sane to the mat and pins her for a one count. Sane locks in a headlock on Storm. Shayna Baszler is shown watching the match from backstage. Storm escapes the headlock. Sane eventually strikes Storm several times. Sane sends Storm to the corner. Sane runs towards Storm, Storm dumps Sane over the top rope onto the apron. Sane drivers her shoulder into Storm before ascending the turnbuckle. Sane leaps off the top rope, Storm moves out of the way, Sane lands on her feet. Sane ducks a clothesline attempt from Storm. Sane dropkicks Storm. Storm slams Sane to the mat. Storm pins Sane for a two count. Storm kicks Sane's elbow. Storm hits several uppercuts on Sane. Storm pins Sane for a two count. Storm gets Sane up, Sane strikes Storm. Storm moves out of the way of an attack attempt from Sane, sending Sane out of the ring. Storm goes to the apron. Sane pulls Storm's leg, slamming Storm's back into the apron in the process. Sane goes to the top turnbuckle. Sane hits a cross-body to the outside from off the top rope on Storm. Sane's face may have hit the ramp. Sane rolls Storm back into the ring. Sane pins Storm for a two count. Sane locks in a Half Boston Crab on Storm. Storm gets to the ropes. Sane goes for a running forearm on Storm, Storm kicks her. Storm hits a German Suplex on Sane. Storm connects with a running hip attack on Sane in the corner. Sane hits a Spear on Storm. They exchange strikes. Storm hits a high kick on Sane. Sane chops Storm. Sane goes to the top turnbuckle, Storm strikes Sane. Storm hits her Strong Zero finisher on Sane. Storm pins Sane for a two count. Storm locks in a modified elbow-breaker on Sane. Sane rolls Storm up for two count. Storm head-butts Sane. Storm ascends the turnbuckle. Storm hits a leg drop to the back of Sane from off the top rope. They both get to their feet. Sane connects with a back-hand to the face of Storm. Sane goes to the top turnbuckle. Sane hits an elbow drop from off the top rope to the back of Storm. Sane pins Storm for the win.

Winner: Kairi Sane

Storm hugs Sane after the match. Stephanie McMahon and Sara Amato applaud Sane in the ring as Triple H presents her with a bouquet of flowers. McMahon raises Sane's hand.

Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler face off at the entranceway as the show comes to a close.

