- On this weeks episode of Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360, which you can watch above, Waltman discussed the Mae Young Classic and which wrestler was his favorite.

"My favorite competitor so far in the Mae Young Classic is Shayna Baszler," Waltman revealed. "What she is doing in between the bells is perfect. About as perfect as you can get for someone who is transitioning from MMA to pro wrestling and using that as their image."

- Speaking of the tournament, fresh off of competing in the Mae Young Classic, "the real life Wonder Woman" Santana Garrett is confirmed to compete at MLW: One-Shot at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, FL on Thursday night, October 5th. MLW CEO Court Bauer broke the news earlier today on The Steve Austin Show Unleashed.

"It's very important to me and Major League Wrestling that we give a platform to the best and Santana is definitely in that conversation," Bauer said. "She's a great athlete and is an inspiration to so many."

Ricochet battles Shane Strickland in the main event of the show. Also, former UFC fighter "Filthy" Tom Lawlor will battle Olympic wrestler Jeff Cobb, while MVP collides with Sami Callihan. Tickets and more information are available at MLW.com.

- As noted, Global Force Wrestling sent us a press release touting several new initiatives, including plans to launch the Global Wrestling Network, plans to launch the IMPACT Wrestling Channel on Pluto TV and their contract extension with Pop TV. The press release was sent hours after a report was published at Sports Illustrated stating that GFW is "hemorrhaging funds" and that their parent company, Anthem Sports and Entertainment, is preparing to sell it.

Reby Hardy replied to GFW's press release, as seen below:

Press release trying to pass "initiatives" off as things that are actually happening is pretty smart. Bet they have a few morons fooled. https://t.co/f0d1EM3Y1E — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) September 6, 2017

