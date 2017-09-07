- We noted before how former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres and her husband Rener Gracie were teaching jiu-jitsu self defense techniques to talents at the WWE Performance Center last week. WWE posted this video from the session.
- As seen below, WWE and Mountain Dew are teaming up to send fans on a trip to WWE Mercy in Los Angeles this month. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz explains the contest in the video below and more details can be found at wwe.com/dew.
