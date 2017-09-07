- Above is video of WWE NXT Superstar Otis Dozovic doing 46 reps on a 225-pound bench press during the 2017 NXT Combine at the Performance Center last week.
- Dolph Ziggler continues to poke fun at comments on how he's been "phoning it in" at WWE events as of late. He wrote the following on Twitter today:
So bored by all of you,— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) September 7, 2017
yet brave enough to still get paid!#blessed #PhoneItIn
?????? pic.twitter.com/oLSq5eafBq
