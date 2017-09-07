- E! posted this video recapping last night's season two premiere of Total Bellas.

With Hurricane Irma fast approaching and Florida under a state of emergency, four upcoming NXT Live Events have been postponed.

NXT Live Events on Friday, Sept. 8, in Daytona Beach; Saturday, Sept. 9, in Crystal River; Thursday, Sept. 14, in Lakeland; and Friday, Sept. 15, in Dade City, have been postponed. The Sept. 15 Live Event in Dade City has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5, and tickets that have been previously purchased for the show will be honored that night.

