A video opens the show recapping the feud between Dario Cueto and Rey Mysterio. Matt Striker and Vampiro check in on commentary. Drago (w/Kobra Moon) and The Mack make their entrances.

Drago (w/Kobra Moon) vs. The Mack

Drago dropkicks Mack. Drago kicks Mack in the face before ascending the turnbuckle. Drago hits a Tornado DDT on Mack from off the top turnbuckle. Mack rolls Drago up for a two count. Mack flips Drago off. Mack hits an arm drag on Drago. Mack hits a running kick to the face of Drago. Mack pins Drago for a two count. Mack hits a spinning shoulder block on Drago. Mack pins Drago for another two count. Drago eventually hits a Spinning DDT on Mack. Drago rolls Mack up for a two count. Mack dodges an attack attempt by Drago. Mack hits a running forearm on Drago in the corner. Mack hits a running kick to the face of Drago in the corner. Mack hits a Back-Suplex on Drago. Moon distracts Mack. Drago connects with several kicks on Mack. Drago hits the Dragon's Lair on Mack to pin him for the win.

Winner: Drago

Mack hits a Stunner on Drago after the match. Pindar comes out and prevents Mack from attacking Moon. Vibora chokeslams Mack.

Dario Cueto cuts a promo in the ring. He hypes next week's 100th episode edition of the show. He announces El Dragon Azteca Jr. versus Pentagon Dark for one of the seven medallions next week. Johnny Mundo, PJ Black, Ricky Mandel and Taya versus Prince Puma and partners of his choosing is also announced. Next week's main event will be Rey Mysterio versus Matanza Cueto. Rey Mysterio is summoned to the ring. Dario Cueto wants Mysterio to go home as to insure he won't interfere. Mysterio will leave but vows to end the Cueto family legacy next week.

The ring is surrounded by police. A police car is at ringside as well. Joey Ryan and Cortez Castro are introduced.

Five-O Street Fight For One Of The Seven Medallions:

Joey Ryan vs. Cortez Castro

Ryan strikes Cortez. Ryan stomps Cortez several times. Cortez chops Ryan. Ryan leaves the ring. The police prevent him from running away. Cortez comes after him. Cortez chops Ryan. Cortez hits a Spinning DDT on Ryan at ringside. Cortez grabs some night sticks and throws them in the ring before rolling Ryan into the ring as well. Ryan hits a Scoop Slam on Cortez. Ryan grabs a riot shield and sets it up in the corner. Ryan strikes Cortez several times. Cortez is busted open. Ryan hits Cortez with a night stick. Cortez slams Ryan into the riot shield in the corner. Ryan clotheslines Cortez. Cortez hits flying shoulder block on Ryan. Cortez chops Ryan. The fight spills to ringside. The police block both opponents in. They exchange strikes. Ryan sends Cortez into several of the police officers. Ryan throws several riot shields into the ring. Cortez slams Ryan's head off the police car. Cortez grabs a baseball bat. Ryan moves out of the way as Cortez hits the police car with the baseball bat. Ryan throws Cortez onto the hood of the car. Ryan grabs a sledgehammer. Cortez moved out of the way as Ryan hits the windshield with the sledge hammer. Ryan low blows Cortez. Ryan hits a modified STO on Cortez on the hood of the car. Ryan rolls Cortez into the ring. Ryan pins Cortez for a two count. Ryan sets up a pile of riot shields. Cortez hits Ryan with a riot shield. The fight spills to ringside again. Cortez eventually pours coffee down Ryan's trunks. Cortez used a taser on Ryan's crotch. Ryan superkicks Cortez. They fight on the announce table. Cortez suplexes Ryan off the announce table. They both make their way back into the ring. Cortez sprays Ryan in the face with mace. Cortez hits a Falcon Arrow on Ryan on to the pile of riot shields. Cortez pins Ryan for the win.

Winner: Cortez Castro

Cortez celebrates his win.

The Rabbit Tribe (Paul London, Saltador & Mala Suerte) are introduced in the ring. Matanza Cueto (w/Dario Cueto) makes his entrance.

The Rabbit Tribe (Paul London, Mala Suerte & Saltador) vs. Matanza Cueto

Matanza pulls his opponents into each other. London gets Matanza out of the ring. Saltador goes for a cross body over the top rope on Matanza, Matanza catches him. Suerte dropkicks Saltador into him. They all roll Matanza back into the ring. All three strike Matanza. Matanza strikes all of them. Matanza throws London into the corner. London superkicks Matanza with an assist from his partners. They all dropkick Matanza several times. Matanza throws London to his partners before dropkicking London into them. Matanza is taken to the mat. London hits a Shooting Star Press from off the top rope on Matanza. They all pin Matanza for a two count. Matanza eventually hits a superplex on London. Matanza hits Wrath of the Gods on Saltador. Matanza pins Saltador for the win.

Winner: Matanza Cueto

Dario Cueto raises Matanza Cueto's hand after the match.

Prince Puma cuts a promo in the ring. Johnny Mundo comes out. Puma reminds Mundo about the face that he beat him to become the first Lucha Underground Champion. Mundo wants Puma to put his mask on the line next week. Dario Cueto comes out and suggest Puma put his career on the line instead. Puma hits Mundo with a knee strike before agreeing to the stipulation to close the show.

